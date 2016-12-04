For that ‘hard to shop for’ person?

So Christmas is getting ever closer, and we all have that one person on our list who is nearly impossible to shop for.

Well have I got news for you! From the “things you didn’t know you needed but can find on the internet” comes a product called My New Pink Button, which has made a few sales on Amazon.

I’m glad you asked (although you might wish you’d kept that question to yourself once I’ve explained). My New Pink Button is a “temporary dye to restore the youthful pink color back to your labia”.

Yes folks, it’s lipstick for your girly bits.

It’s currently out of stock so sorry, if you were keen to try a new shade for summer you might have to wait a while.

I think I might need a cup of tea and a lie down.