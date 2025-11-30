A little boy wanted a new bike for Christmas. His mother told him they did not have any money for a bike. But she told him if he would tell Jesus what a good boy he would be, maybe Jesus would allow him to have one.

The little boy sat down to write Jesus a letter. As he began the letter…”Dear Jesus I will be good for one year…” He scribbled that out and wrote, “Dear Jesus I will be good for one month…” Then he scribbled that out and wrote, “Dear Jesus I will be good for one whole week….” In his disgust he tore up the paper and went for a walk.

As he walked he passed by the local church were there was a Nativity scene. He began to run as fast as he could and, when he past by the figure of Mary, grabbed her up and ran home. He ran in the front door and to his room. There he began a new letter that started…”Dear Jesus if you ever want to see your mother again…”