Why do we say it: slept like a baby?

It’s a quirky wee language, English. We steal and bastardise from pretty much every other language, and take words that contain exactly the same letters in exactly the same order and pronounce them differently (for example, polish and Polish).

And then there are the weird phrases we adopt. Such as “I slept like a baby.”

Why the hell does that mean you slept well? Surely it should mean you slept for no more than two hours at a time and woke up some time after you shat yourself?

(And don’t get me started on “I slept like a log”. What? Someone knocked you over with an axe and set you alight? Yep, that sounds relaxing).