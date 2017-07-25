The tribes of Facebook

Facebook users tend to fall into specific categories … which one are you?

The Lurker: Never posts anything or comments on your post, but reads everything, and might make reference to your status if they see you in public.

The Hyena: Doesn’t ever really say anything, just LOLs and LMAOs at everything.

Mr/ Ms Popular: Has 4367 friends for NO reason.

The Gamer: Plays Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Bakes virtual cakes and stuff, etc, ALL DAY.

The Prophet: Every post makes reference to God or Jesus.

The Thief: Steals status updates … and will probably steal this one.

The Cynic: Hates their life, and everything in it, as evidenced by the somber tone in ALL of their status updates.

The Collector: Never posts anything either, but joins every group, and becomes fans of the most random stuff.

The Promoter: Always sends event invitations to things that you ultimately delete or ignore.

The Liker: Never actually says anything, buy always clicks the “like” button.

The Hater: Every post revolves around someone hating on them, and they swear people are trying to ruin their life.

The Anti-Proofreader: This person would benefit greatly from spellcheck, and sometimes you feel bad for them because you don’t know if they were typing fast, or really cant spell.

Drama Queen/King: This person always posts stuff like “I can’t believe this!” , or “They gonna make me snap today!”, in the hopes that you will ask what happened, or what’s wrong. But then they never finish telling the story.

Womp Womp: This person consistently tries to be funny … but never is.

The News: Always updates you on what they are doing and who they are doing it with, no matter how arbitrary.

The Rooster: Feels that it is their job to tell Facebook “Good Morning” every day …

The Fronter/Faker: Pretends everything in their life is so grand but deep down inside they are falling apart! Only tries to convince you they are better and we all know it isn’t true!

Image courtesy of Nutdanai Apikhomboonwaroot at FreeDigitalPhotos.net