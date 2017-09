Given the impending postal survey on gay marriage across the ditch, now’s probably a good time to revisit a speech by an obviously well-raised young man who shows that sexual orientation has nothing to do with your value as a person.

It just baffles me that in 2017, we’re still having this debate. Everyone should be entitled to equal rights. It’s a no-brainer, really.

Do the right thing, Aussie. Vote YES.