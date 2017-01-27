Zuckerberg would be an improvement

It seems there’s been some speculation that Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is planning to have a crack at running for president, but the wealthy tech guru has poured cold water on the rumours.

The rumours came about after he hired an ex-Whitehouse photographer to be his personal photographer, and also publicly renounced his atheism. Because it seems being an orange buffoon is acceptable when it comes to being leader of the free world, but having doubts about the existence of an invisible magician in the sky isn’t.

He also hired Barack Obama’s former presidential campaign manager to help out with his charitable works and added a clause regarding serving for office into the Facebook stock restructuring deal.

However, according to Buzzfeed, when asked outright if he was going to take a run at the swivelly chair, he gave a resounding “no” as his answer.

It’s a shame, really. He’d be a vast improvement on the current occupant of that particular role.