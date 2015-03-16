Achieving inner peace

March 16, 2015
By

I am passing this on to you because it definitely worked for me today, and we all could probably use more calm in our lives.

I looked around my house to see things I’d started and hadn’t finished, so I have managed to finish off a bottle of Merlot, a bottle of Chardonnay, a bodle of Baileys, a butle of wum, tha mainder of Valiuminun scriptins, an a box a chocletz. Yu haf no idr how bludy fablus I feel rite now.

Sned this to all who need inner piss. An telum u blody luvum!!!

 

(Disclaimer: No, not really … my cardiologist would have a fit!)

