Dr Lewinn’s Essentials hand and nail cream

October 15, 2014
By

2014-06-DrLewinnsThis is the third or fourth hand cream I’ve trialled this year and when looking at price and performance, it’s probably the best.

The label says it has all the vitamin letters you want showing up in a good hand creams (A, B and E), making it incredibly nourishing, and the inclusion of aloe vera also makes it quite healing.

It has a mild and pleasant fragrance that is well and truly inoffensive and it absorbs into the skin quickly, so there’s no greasiness.

A great product at a pretty decent price.

DR LEWINN’S Essentials hand and nail cream (RRP $29.99 for 100g)

