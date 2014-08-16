Dr Lewinn’s Skin Perfect primer & foundation

A couple of foil sample sachets of this product arrived with my May Goodiebox subscription, and because there was so little else’s in the box to review I thought I had better give this stuff a try.

The primer delivered on its promise of leaving my skin smooth and soft and I would definitely look at buying this again. Coverage felt light but complete.

However, I wasn’t such a fan of the foundation. I ignored the fact that the colour was totally wrong for me (gee, thanks Goodiebox), and judged it purely on how it felt and how it covered. All-in-all, it looked a little patchy and felt a bit heavy, which surprised me. I think I’ll stick to my L’Oreal CC cream.

DR LEWINN’S Skin Perfect primer and foundation (RRP $45.90 each for 30ml)