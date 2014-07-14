Ecostore shampoo and conditioner



This isn’t one of the more luxury brands around, but at $10 a bottle I did expect something a bit better for my dry and somewhat stressed hair.

I have no problem with cheaper brands of shampoo (truth be told, I think it’s an absolute rip off to be paying $20-$50 for shampoo and I’m sick to death of all the bullshit advertising that promises these hair detergents can actually repair your hair, but that’s a rant for another day).

These were OK, nothing more. My hair felt clean after using them, but not especially moisturised.

ECOSTORE shampoo & conditioner for dry, damaged or coloured hair (RRP $9.99 each for 220ml)